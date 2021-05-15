IRON MAIDEN's Fear Of The Dark Beer Gift Tin Available To Pre-Order

Iron Maiden presents the new Fear Of The Dark gift tin made of high-quality embossed aluminum with a 500ml bottle of Fear Of The Dark and the popular Trooper pint glass. It is the perfect addition to any Trooper collection, with a reliable increase in value! Only 1,500 are available.

Contains: 1x500ml bottle of Fear Of The Dark, 1xTrooper pint glass. The ideal gift for the Iron Maiden fan and collector! Only while supplies last. It is a special fan item with limited production cycles and in a strictly limited number. This is an exclusive pre-order and the item will be delivered by mid October 2021. Get yours now at this location, delivery is expected in October 2021.

Fear Of The Dark is an English dark roasted chocolate stout that is full bodied and rich in flavour.