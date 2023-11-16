IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast Mobile Game Announces ALICE COOPER In-Game Collaboration; Video Trailer
November 16, 2023, 56 minutes ago
Iron Maiden’s free-to-play mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast, has teamed up with shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, for another incredible in-game collaboration.
A message states: "We are PUMPED to be teaming up with the one and only Alice Cooper in our latest collaboration! Check out this exclusive video showing off Alice Cooper and the Road Rats Forever Dungeon event!"
Further details can be found here.