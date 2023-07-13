IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast Mobile Game Announces IN FLAMES In-Game Collaboration; Video Trailer

Iron Maiden’s free-to-play mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast, has joined forces with Swedish metallers, In Flames, to deliver an epic new event: In The Dark. Jesterhead, In Flames’ iconic mascot, joins forces with Eddie, the legendary Iron Maiden mascot, to execute a daring plan: the closure of the gates to hell.

Learn more about this collaboration and watch Anders Fridén lead singer of In Flames and Björn Gelotte lead guitarist for In Flames, discuss Iron Maiden, the game and more in the video below.

The Story: In an engaging twist within the game’s immersive storyline, players will accompany Eddie, the newly appointed ruler of Hell, as he embarks on a mission to revolutionize the game’s realms. Recognizing the urgent need to seal the gates to Purgatory once and for all, Eddie seeks the assistance of Jesterhead, a powerful demi-god known for sorcery and magic. Together, they face the daunting challenge of sealing these ancient gates.

Players unleashed their inner metal warrior and battled against the forces of darkness. Inspired by the lyrics and music of In Flames. In The Dark immersed players in a captivating storyline, drawn from the depths of their renowned albums.

Further details can be found here.