IRON MAIDEN's Legacy Of The Beast Mobile Game - Guitarist DAVE MURRAY Inspires The New Long Beach Eddie; Video Trailer

Iron Maiden’s free-to-play mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast, alerts all Troopers: "You’ve got until this Saturday August 19th at 5PM PT to complete event challenges for rewards including Sandy Treasures, Iron Coins, Ammunition Clips and more! Sandy Treasures can be traded in-store for the new 5⭐ Long Beach Eddie, Tropical Getaway Soul Pack, Cosmic Talisman Bundles, Legendary Souls." To learn more, head here.

Long Beach Eddie was inspired by Iron Maiden guitarist Dave Murray, who reacts to the character in the video below.

Over the years the game has expanded to include 42 dungeons and six story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic Maiden album covers. A vast array of enemies - corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet), Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs. Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature ‘Clans’ allows players to join forces with their Blood Brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of close to 60 Iron Maiden tracks including "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High", and more.

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Download it now at this location.