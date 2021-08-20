IRON MAIDEN's New Single "Stratego" Performed Acoustically By THOMAS ZWIJSEN; Video

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's new single, "Stratego". Thomas plays the entire song on one solo guitar, including solos, vocals and bass, in less than 24 hours after the release. Watch below:

Zwijsen previously released acoustic performance of Iron Maiden's single, "The Writing On The Wall". Again, Thomas attempted to play the entire song on one solo guitar, including acoustic intro, solos, vocal melodies and bass, in less than 24 hours after the release. Watch below: