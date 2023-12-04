IRON MAIDEN's NICKO McBRAIN And ANTHRAX Frontman JOEY BELLADONNA Perform JOURNEY Classics At Rock N Roll Ribs Anniversary Party; Video
Iron Maiden drummer, Nicko McBrain, performed a set of Maiden classics at his Rock N Roll Ribs 14th annual anniversary party on December 2 in Coral Springs, Florida. Among the guests performing at the event was Anthrax frontman, Joey Belladonna, who performed some Journey tunes with Nicko and his band, Titanium Tart.
Video from the party can be viewed below: