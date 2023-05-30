IRON MAIDEN's NICKO McBRAIN Shows Off His New Drum Kit; Video

Iron Maiden kicked off The Future Past Tour 2023 on May 28 in Ljubljana, Slovenia at Arena Stozice. Drummer Nick McBrain has a new kit for the tour, and he shows it off in this new video:

"Did you really think we weren't going to have an Alexander The Great t-shirt?!? Told you Eddie needed to keep some secrets!," reads a social media post from Iron Maiden.

Get your official Iron Maiden - The Future Past Tour 2023 merch now, at this location.

It only took 37 years for Iron Maiden to fulfill a timeless wish of their fans everywhere and play, for the first time ever, live on stage, their legendary track “Alexander The Great” in Slovenia. “Alexander The Great”, written by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, is the final track on the 1986 album, Somewhere In Time. Fan-filmed video of the debut concert performance can be viewed below:

The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

Iron Maiden's next show is tonight, May 30, in Prague, Czech Republic at 02 Arena. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

The following official Opening Night video has been issued by the band: