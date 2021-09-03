IRON MAIDEN's Senjutsu Album Now Streaming In Full

Iron Maiden’s long-awaited, 17th studio album, Senjutsu, is released today globally via BMG. Through a series of new visualizers, you can now hear the entire album below.

For Senjutsu - loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, is a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

Senjutsu is released in the following formats and is available to order/save at IronMaiden.com.

- Standard 2CD Digipak

- Deluxe 2CD Book Format

- Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl

- Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl

- Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

- Digital album [streaming and download]

Tracklisting:

"Senjutsu" (8:20) - Smith/Harris

"Stratego" (4:59) - Gers/Harris

"The Writing On The Wall" (6:13) - Smith/Dickinson

"Lost In A Lost World" (9:31) - Harris

"Days Of Future Past" (4:03) - Smith/Dickinson

"The Time Machine" (7:09) - Gers/Harris

"Darkest Hour" (7:20) - Smith/Dickinson

"Death Of The Celts" (10:20) - Harris

"The Parchment" (12:39) - Harris

"Hell On Earth" (11:19) - Harris

"Senjutsu":

"Stratego":

"The Writing On The Wall" video:

"Lost In A Lost World":

"Days Of Future Past":

"The Time Machine":

"Darkest Hour":

"Death Of The Celts":

"The Parchment":

"Hell On Earth":

"The Writing On The Wall" (SFX Version)