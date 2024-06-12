IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS To Play In Legends Charity Football Match At Portugal's Estádio Algarve; Video Message

This Saturday (June 12), Iron Maiden bassist, Steve Harris, will play in a charity football match at Estádio Algarve in Almancil, Portugal. Iron Maiden's socials were updated with the following message, as well as a video message from Steve.

"Steve will be playing in a legend’s charity football match this Saturday at 8pm at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal! It’s only €2,50 to get in and by participating you will help the most disadvantaged children in the Algarve, so round up your mates and hopefully see you there." ⚽️👍

Tickets are available here, and further details can be found here.