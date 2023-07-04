IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past Tour" Lands In Nottingham; Video

Last night (Monday, July 3), Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour to Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

Iron Maiden's ongoing The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The tour lands at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England tonight (July 5).

To view Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule, head here.