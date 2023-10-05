IRON MAIDEN's The Future Past Tour Lands In Vancouver; Video

Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour 2023 to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC (Canada) on October 2. Fan-filmed video footage from the concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

Iron Maiden perform next this Friday, October 6, in Indio, California as part of the Power Trip Festival.