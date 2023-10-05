IRON MAIDEN's The Future Past Tour Lands In Vancouver; Video
October 5, 2023, an hour ago
Iron Maiden brought The Future Past Tour 2023 to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC (Canada) on October 2. Fan-filmed video footage from the concert can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Caught Somewhere In Time"
"Stranger In A Strange Land"
"The Writing On The Wall"
"Days Of Future Past"
"The Time Machine"
"The Prisoner"
"Death Of The Celts"
"Can I Play With Madness"
"Heaven Can Wait"
"Alexander The Great"
"Fear Of The Dark"
"Iron Maiden"
Encore:
"Hell On Earth"
"The Trooper"
"Wasted Years"
Iron Maiden perform next this Friday, October 6, in Indio, California as part of the Power Trip Festival.