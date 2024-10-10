IRON MAIDEN's The Future Past World Tour Lands In Los Angeles; Video

Iron Maiden's The Future Past World Tour, currently hitting North American venues, landed at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday (October 8). Fan-filmed video from the concert can be viewed below.

Iron Maiden's setlist:

“Caught Somewhere In Time"

“Stranger In A Strange Land"

“The Writing On The Wall"

“Days Of Future Past"

“The Time Machine"

“The Prisoner"

“Death Of The Celts"

“Can I Play With Madness"

“Heaven Can Wait"

“Alexander The Great"

“Fear Of The Dark"

“Iron Maiden"

Encore:

“Hell On Earth"

“The Trooper"

“Wasted Years“

Iron Maiden will have played to almost three-quarters of a million fans at more than 50 jam-packed shows across Europe, Australia and Japan and continues to sell out arenas across North America this fall taking that number to well over 1 million rock fans! Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

North American tour dates:

October

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newwark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX