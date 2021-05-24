IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer - Sun And Steel 12-Pack Available For Pre-Order

Sun And Steel is the most complex beer ever brewed by Robinsons Brewery. Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson had the idea to pair sake yeast with traditional lager beer. The sake yeast comes from a 700 year old Japanese brewery. Bruce himself brought the yeast from Japan to the UK to create the unique sake lager beer Sun And Steel.

By popular demand, Sun And Steel (12x330ml) is now available in the Iron Maiden Beer webshop (Ontario only at the moment). Only while supplies last. It is a special fan item with limited production cycles and in a strictly limited number.

This item will be delivered by mid August 2021.

In the video below, from 2019, Bruce Dickinson explains the story of Trooper Sun And Steel; a 4.8% sake-infused pilsner.