IRON MAIDEN's Trooper IPA Beer Available Nationwide Across The United States

Artisanal Imports has announced that Trooper IPA, the latest beer from Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery of Stockport, England is now available nationwide in the United States.

Trooper IPA is a 4.3% ABV golden India Pale Ale packed full of hoppy flavors. The beer is a creation of Iron Maiden frontman and beer enthusiast Bruce Dickinson and Robinsons Brewery Head Brewer Martyn Weeks that references the “American IPA revolution” with its choice of hops.

“It’s exciting to have an IPA from Iron Maiden that acknowledges the continual demand for hoppy bitter beers here in the States,” says Bob Leggett, CEO of Artisanal Imports. “We believe Trooper IPA will be the bridge to the Trooper brand portfolio for the American IPA lover who has yet to discover Iron Maiden and its world-acclaimed line of craft beers.”

Trooper IPA aims to challenge the senses and pours a beautiful pale golden color with a clean tight white head and a floral and hoppy aroma. It is refreshing, full-bodied and bittersweet with hints of tropical mango and grapefruit. The hop bitterness is not overpowering and balances out the sweetness nicely. Taste this beer between 50-53° F to fully accentuate the flavors. It’s a perfectly sessionable ale designed to be enjoyed year-round.

Trooper IPA is now available for purchase nationwide across The United States at your favorite retail stores in 12-pack cases of 500ml bottles as well as 500ml single bottles.

Join Robinsons Brewery Head Brewer Martyn Weeks for a short video as he guides you through a tasting of Trooper IPA.

For further details, visit IronMaidenBeer.com.