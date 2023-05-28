IRON MAIDEN - Setlist From First Show Of The Future Past Tour 2023 Revealed

Iron Maiden performed the first show of The Future Past Tour 2023 on May 28th in Ljubljana, Slovenia at Arena Stozice.

The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The 15-song setlist was comprised of the following numbers:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past" (live debut)

"The Time Machine" (live debut)

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts" (live debut)

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great" (live debut)

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

"Hell On Earth" (live debut)

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

Iron Maiden's next show is May 30th in Prague, Czech Republic at 02 Arena. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

The following official Opening Night video has just been released:

Fan-filmed video has also surfaced:

