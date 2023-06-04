IRON MAIDEN Share Footage Of Maiden FC vs SK Slavia Praha Football Game; Limited Edition Jerseys Up For Charity Auction

As diehard Iron Maiden fans are well aware, that some members of the band and crew try to get some friendly football games in while on tour. They kicked off the football season with a 10-6 win over SK Slavia Praha.

They have shared footage of the game along with the following message:

"Our first match of the season resulted in a 10-6 win! A big thank you to Slavia Praha for being fantastic hosts and organising a great game!

There's a special auction for signed limited edition IM x Slavia jerseys. All proceeds go to little Terezka who is fighting cerebal palsy. If you'd like to contribute you can do so here."

"Did you really think we weren't going to have an Alexander The Great t-shirt?!? Told you Eddie needed to keep some secrets!," reads a social media post from Iron Maiden, who kicked off The Future Past Tour 2023 on May 28th in Ljubljana, Slovenia at Arena Stozice.

Get your official Iron Maiden - The Future Past Tour 2023 merch now, at this location.

It only took 37 years for Iron Maiden to fulfill a timeless wish of their fans everywhere and play, for the first time ever, live on stage, their legendary track “Alexander The Great” in Slovenia.

“Alexander The Great”, written by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, is the final track on the 1986 album, Somewhere In Time. Fan-filmed video of the debut concert performance can be enjoyed below.

The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The opening night setlist in Slovenia was comprised of the following 15 numbers:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past" (live debut)

"The Time Machine" (live debut)

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts" (live debut)

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great" (live debut)

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

"Hell On Earth" (live debut)

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

The following official Opening Night video has been issued by the band: