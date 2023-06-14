IRON MAIDEN Share Kraków Behind-The-Scenes Pre-Show Video

Iron Maiden have shared a new video from The Future Past Tour's stop in Kraków, Poland along with the following message:

"If you need big things moved, call the Killer Krew!"

The band plays at the Tauron Arena in Kraków, Poland tonight (June 14th)

On June 11th, Iron Maiden brought The Future Past tour to the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere In Time"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"The Writing On The Wall"

"Days Of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death Of The Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander The Great"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell On Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"