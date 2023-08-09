IRON MAIDEN – Sideshow Figures Of Powerslave Eddie, Trooper Eddie Now Available For Preorder

Sideshow has announced the Iron Maiden: Powerslave Eddie Bust, an officially licensed collectible commemorating the heavy metal music legacy of Iron Maiden. The announcement and preorder for the Powerslave Eddie Bust coincides with the preorder opening up for previously announced Trooper Eddie Bust.

Powerslave Eddie Bust description:

“The Iron Maiden: Powerslave Eddie Bust captures Eddie's striking appearance on the Powerslave world tour book and merges it with the band's iconic 1984 album cover art of the same title to create an electrifying tribute. A mummified version of the band’s mascot Eddie chomps down on the chains holding him captive while blue bolts of lightning spark between his clamped wrists. He strains against the power of death, mounted atop a pyramid base with ancient effigies and hieroglyphs marbled in polystone.

“The Powerslave Eddie Bust is fully sculpted and measures 12” tall and 7” wide. The piece features detailed textures across the aged bandages, Eddie’s desiccated portrait, and the carved pyramid structure with the band's iconic logo and album title on the back of the base. This collectible bust makes an essential addition to any diehard Maiden fan’s shelf of music memorabilia, giving added dimension to the gruesome Iron Maiden Eddie artwork.”

Preorder Powerslave Eddie at sideshow.com.

Trooper Eddie Bust description:

“The Iron Maiden: The Trooper Eddie Premium Format Figure takes the incomparable, iconic artwork from Iron Maiden’s 1983 single ‘The Trooper’ and turns it into a fully realized, three-dimensional statue for Iron Maiden fans featuring one of the most iconic mascots in all of music. On this battlefield, no one wins — Eddie measures 19” tall and 18” wide dressed in wartime regalia, clutching a bloodied saber in one hand and a tattered Union Jack in the other. He races forward across a battlefield base littered with fallen comrades, a broken cannon wheel, and the promise of certain death.

“With a vicious snarl on his face, Eddie’s monstrous, fully sculpted form features realistic costume detailing and cadaverous paint application to bring the celebrated icon to life. Everything from his frayed soldier uniform to the splintered handle of his spear-tipped flag is brutally war-torn and covered in the dust kicked up by the conflict. This collectible statue is an essential item for diehard Maiden fans, adding never-before-realized dimension and detail to the Iron Maiden Eddie artwork known the world over.”

Preorder Trooper Eddie at sideshow.com.