IRON MAIDEN "Smash Sales Records" In Columbia By Selling Out El Campín Stadium In 21 Minutes

Iron Maiden‘s first show scheduled in Bogota, Colombia, in 13 years drove fans to snatch up 42,000 tickets in 21 minutes to sell out El Campín Stadium 11 months before the November 24, 2024, date, reports Billboard. It is the first show in Colombia to sell out so far in advance, according to promoter Move Concerts.

“We all expected strong sales given the long wait since they last performed here, which was on March 20, 2011, but never in our wildest dreams did we think it would blow out in 21 minutes and smash sales records,” Alfredo Villaveces, Managing Director of Move Concerts Colombia, said in a press release. “And if we factor in the fact we went up so far ahead of the show date – something no other artist had done here – it is truly amazing.”

Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour, which includes songs from both Iron Maiden’s most recent studio album Senjutsu as well as 1986’s seminal album Somewhere In Time, alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band’s career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

Dates:

October

4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena - Las Vegas, NV

8 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

12 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

14 - MODA Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

18 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

19 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

22 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

24 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

26 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

27 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC

30 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC

November

1 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

6 - DCU Center - Worcester, MA

8 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

12 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

16 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) - San Antonio, TX

20 - Foro Sol - Mexico City, Mexico

24 - El Campin Stadium - Bogota, Columbia

Head to ironmaiden.com all ticketing and tour information.