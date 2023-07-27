IRON MAIDEN Sound Guru POOCH Talks All Things Audio; New Video Streaming

Iron Maiden have shared the new video below, featuring their Front Of House Live Sound Engineer, Ken "Pooch" Van Druten. Hear what he has to say, below:

Iron Maiden previously shared two videos, in which the band's lighting guru, Rob Coleman, reveals his lighting concepts and shows off his rig. Watch below:

Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts. The next stop is Saturday, July 29 at Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany.

You can find the band's complete tour itinerary here.