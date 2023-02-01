IRON MAIDEN, SOUNDGARDEN, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Among Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023 Nominees; Fan Vote Open

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation has announced the nominees for 2023 induction. The list of 14 nominees is confirmed, and the Fan Vote is now officially open. Watch an announcement video below.

A message states: "Your vote, your voice. It’s time for you to support your favorite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fans' Ballot. You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 28th!"

Nominees include: Joy Division + New Order, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael, Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, Willie Nelson, Warren Zevon, The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, and Cyndi Lauper.

Vote now at vote.rockhall.com.