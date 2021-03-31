IRON MAIDEN – Sweden Symphony Orchestra Conductor Leads Worldwide “Fear Of The Dark” Classical Cover

160 musicians all over the world have united to perform a classical rendition of the landmark Iron Maiden track, “Fear Of The Dark”.

The idea comes from Ulf Wadenbrandt, conductor of the Sweden Symphony Orchestra (Sweden) and Principal Guest Conductor for the Russian Philharmonic Orchestra (Russia).

Ulf Wadenbrandt normally travels to towns and cities in many different countries to conduct musicians in a wide range of concerts. However, the global pandemic situation has put a halt to touring the world for uncertain period of time - something that affects others too.

"Many of my musical colleagues around the world are currently unable to play together and cannot perform for the public. So I reached out to many wonderful orchestral musicians, to see if we could play something together," says Ulf.

Ulf has virtually been working around the clock recently (not least due to the many different time zones involved) to instruct and inspire musicians for the recording. More than 160 musicians from all over the world are taking part in recording a video together.

"I want to highlight how important music and culture are in these difficult times. Music makes you feel good and helps to develop people. We need to show the world that we are needed and must get to play. I have gathered everyone from absolutely world class musicians and excellent music teachers to talented amateurs and students from music and cultural schools from all over the world. I want to show the value of diversity and emphasise how everyone is important in the ecosystem of music," Ulf continues.

Musicians from as far afield as the Dortmund Philharmonic to Brazil, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Argentina, China and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in New Zealand are playing together, as well as from many other orchestras across the globe.

An instrumental version of Iron Maiden's “Fear Of The Dark” has been arranged for Symphony Orchestra.

"This song has everything from nice melodic lines with lots of energy and a thumping tempo. It's a magical arrangement that releases the orchestra's energy and fantastic sound. Iron Maiden have quite simply written a great song that works perfectly for symphony orchestras and their wonderful timbre," explains Ulf.

More facts about “Fear Of The Dark” and the Global Corona Orchestra:

The song was performed by musicians of the following orchestras: Russian Philharmonic Orchestra, National Orchestra Russia, Dortmunder Philharmoniker, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonisches Orchester Regensburg, , Krasnodar Symphony Orchestra, Globalis Orchestra, Silatiev Symphony Orchestra, Argentina National Symphony Orchestra, Creative Camerata Moscow, State Symphony Orchestra of Udmurt Republic, Tiumen Symphony Orchestra, Presidential Orchestra of Belarus, Wuhan Youth Symphony Orchestra, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in New Zealand, Departmental Band of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, Orquesta Concertante de Madrid, The Orchestra of the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires. Sweden Symphony Orchestra, Hovkapellet, Stockholm, Göteborg Operans Orkester, Jönköping Sinfonietta, Gävle symfoniorkester, Gotlandsmusiken, N3 Symphony Orchestra, Trollhättan, Royal Swedish Navy Band, John Bauer Brass.