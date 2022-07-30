IRON MAIDEN Team Up With Igloo For Piece Of Mind Cooler

According to Rolling Stone, cooler company Igloo has teamed up with Iron Maiden for the band’s latest collaboration, called the Piece Of Mind Little Playmate cooler, featuring artwork from the band's 1983 album, Piece Of Mind.

Go to this location for details and to purchase.

This is Iron Maiden's second collaboration with Igloo. They previously released the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son” Little Playmate, available here.

The cooler includes a six-liter carrying capacity, meaning you can comfortably fill the Little Playmate with up to nine cans, though that may differ depending on the amount of ice you add. It also comes with Igloo’s own Thermacool foam insulation inside, along with the easy-to-slide top that opens up to either side of the cooler.