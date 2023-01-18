IRON MAIDEN Teams With The Guitarwrist For Jewelry Line In Support Of Heavy Metal Truants

Iron Maiden have teamed up with The Guitarwrist to reduce the amount of strings metal ending in landfill, whilst raising money for the Heavy Metal Truants and giving you the chance to own an amazing piece of memorabilia from strings that have been played by the band.

The Guitarwrist is a not-for-profit company. 100% of the profits from each sale go to the Artist’s charity of choice. "We make bespoke bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings from artists used guitar strings and plectrums, all hand made in the UK by Emma Hedley Jewellery and Breakbeat Jewellery. These items have both an emotional and physical connection to the Artist and fan. Around 95% of the components from the strings we receive will be used to create the jewellery pieces thus reducing the amount of strings metal that normally ends up in landfill. We ship worldwide and offset our postage carbon footprint with planting trees."

Available items include:

– “Distortion” bass strings Bracelet - £175

– “Reverb” bass strings Bracelet - £160

– “Riff” guitar strings Bracelet - £160

– “Riff” bass string Bracelet - £150

– “Reverb” guitar strings Bracelet - £150

– “1/4 Jack” Necklace - £100

– “Rhapsody” guitar string Bracelet £140

– Sterling Silver Ring - £199

– “Test Tube” Necklace - £90

For further details, head to The Guitarwrist.

