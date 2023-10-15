IRON MAIDEN - The Future Past Tour Coming To Japan In 2024

Iron Maiden will continue The Future Past tour into 2024, and here are the first dates to be announced:

September

1 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia *

4 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia *

6 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia *

10 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia *

12 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia *

16 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand *

22 - Sky Hall Toyota - Aichi, Japan

24 - Osaka-Jo Hall - Osaka, Japan

26 - Tokyo Garden Theater - Tokyo, Japan

28 - Pia Arena MM - Kanagawa, Japan

* Killswitch Engage will be special guests in Australia and New Zealand.

The Future Past Tour features songs from the band’s most recent studio album Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris says, “We’ve really enjoyed playing all the shows on The Future Past Tour this year, and the reaction from our fans has been incredible. Being able to play some of these songs for the very first time has made the tour even more memorable and we can’t wait to continue it next year. We’re all really excited to finally be able to return to Australia, New Zealand and Japan as we know our fans have waited so patiently for us over the past few years. It’s going to be great to get back there, especially with this new show. We promise you all, it’ll be worth the wait!”

Band manager Rod Smallwood comments, “All our best-laid plans to bring the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to Australia, New Zealand and Japan were derailed by the shut-down of the live music industry during Covid, but we assured everyone at the time that we would come back and, as our fans know, we always keep to our promises. So, as you would imagine, we’re very much looking forward to bringing this amazing new show to you all and giving our loyal fans the best Maiden show we can. You can be assured it’s worth the wait. See you all in 2024!”

Iron Maiden Fan Club pre-sales (Local times):

Australia & New Zealand - October 18th

Japan - October 20th

General on-sale (Local times):

Australia & New Zealand - October 24th

Japan - December 9th

Trooper VIP will be available for shows in both Australia and New Zealand.

Further dates for 2024 will be announced in due course.