IRON MAIDEN - The Trooper Eddie Statue Unboxing Video Available

Sideshow Collectibles presents the Iron Maiden - The Trooper Eddie Statue unboxing in a new episode of Out Of The Box. Check it out below.

The Iron Maiden: The Trooper Eddie Premium Format Figure takes the incomparable, iconic artwork from Iron Maiden’s 1983 single, "The Trooper" and turns it into a fully realized, three-dimensional statue for Iron Maiden fans featuring one of the most iconic mascots in all of music. On this battlefield, no one wins — Eddie measures 19” tall and 18” wide dressed in wartime regalia, clutching a bloodied saber in one hand and a tattered Union Jack in the other. He races forward across a battlefield base littered with fallen comrades, a broken cannon wheel, and the promise of certain death.

With a vicious snarl on his face, Eddie’s monstrous, fully sculpted form features realistic costume detailing and cadaverous paint application to bring the celebrated icon to life. Everything from his frayed soldier uniform to the splintered handle of his spear-tipped flag is brutally war-torn and covered in the dust kicked up by the conflict. This collectible statue is an essential item for diehard Maiden fans, adding never-before-realized dimension and detail to the Iron Maiden Eddie artwork known the world over.

Order The Trooper Eddie via Sideshow here.

Iron Maiden is ready to storm the stage with the iconic single featuring The Trooper. This Iron Maiden The Trooper Funko Pop! Album Figure #57 with Case includes the album's cover art and The Trooper Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure. Comes packaged in a window display box complete with a hard case.

Notes:

-The case measures approximately 8 3/4-inches tall x 8 3/4-inches wide x 3 3/4-inches deep, while the figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall.

Pre-order at entertainmentearth.com.