IRON MAIDEN - Three Shows In Brazil Added To Legacy Of The Beast 2022 World Tour

Iron Maiden will return to North America and Mexico in 2022 and also take their Legacy Of The Beast World Tour further East into Europe. The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most exciting and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favourites.

According to Spark Chronicles, shows in Brazil has been added to the schedule. They are as follows:

August

27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski

30 - Ribeirão Preto, Brazil - Arena Eurobike

September

4 - São Paulo, Brazil - Estádio do Morumbi

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood comments: “We are looking forward to returning to Curitiba and São Paulo, and making our first visit to Ribeirão Preto, together with Rock in Rio, of course. We’re bringing the full Legacy show, the same one we’re bringing to rescheduled European stadiums and festivals this summer. Based on Legacy 2019 but a step further, of course we are keeping all the great moments spectacular and great songs but we are going to change things up a bit, change some songs to others more suited to current times and we are sure everyone will be impressed with the new Senjutsu section, which is spectacular – the album proved to be so popular and successful that we had to give the audience some of it too. Eddie has clearly been learning some new tricks over the last couple of years too, and might even bring a friend along. Prepare to be surprised. We love you Brazil!”

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson adds: “I’m really excited about the new additions to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again.”

The Legacy Of The Beast tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms.

The dates are listed below (support in brackets).

May

22 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb (Lord Of The Lost)

24 - Belgrade, Serbia - Stark Arena (Lord Of The Lost)

26 - Bucharest, Romania - Romexpo Open Air (Lord Of The Lost)

July

13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec (Lord Of The Lost)

16 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium (Airbourne & Lord Of The Lost)

August

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol (Special Guests To Be Announced)

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center (Trivium)

13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (Trivium)

15 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center (Trivium)

17 - Denver, CO, Usa - Ball Arena (Trivium)

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre (Trivium)

21 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Trivium)

25 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Trivium)

27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion (Trivium)

29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (Trivium)

30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Trivium)

October

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center (Within Temptation)

5 - Chicago, IL - United Center (Within Temptation)

7 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena (Within Temptation)

9 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena (Within Temptation)

11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Centre (Within Temptation)

12 - Hamilton, ON - Firstontario Centre (Within Temptation)

15 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (Within Temptation)

17 - Worcester, MA - Dcu Center (Within Temptation)

19 - Belmont Park, NY - Ubs Arena (Within Temptation)

21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Within Temptation)

23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena (Within Temptation)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum (Within Temptation)

27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Within Temptation))

For a full list of all 2022 dates, plus ticketing links for the above shows, please visit the tour page.