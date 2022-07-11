IRON MAIDEN - Two New 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzles Coming In September

Zee Productions has announced the September 16 release of two new Iron Maiden jigsaw puzzles via their Rock Saws imprint. A message states: "Get your hands on the artwork for both iconic 1982 singles 'Run To The Hills' and 'The Number Of The Beast' as 500-piece puzzles."

Released on February 12, 1982, “Run To The Hills” is the sixth single by English heavy metal band Iron Maiden and the first from their third studio album, The Number Of The Beast. It is their first single with Bruce Dickinson as vocalist. The song peaked at #7 on the UK Singles Chart and as of 2017 has sold more than 200,000 copies in the UK and has been certified Silver by the BPI. It remains one of their most popular songs, with VH1 ranking it 27th on their list of the 40 Greatest Metal Songs and 14th on their list of the Greatest Hard Rock Songs. It is the second of three single covers featuring Derek Riggs' depiction of Satan, which debuted on Purgatory and later appeared on The Number Of The Beast covers. This iconic artwork is now available as a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high quality board.

Released on April 26, 1982, “The Number Of The Beast” is the seventh single by Iron Maiden and the second from their third studio album of the same name. The song peaked at#18 on the UK Singles Chart on its original release. It has gone on to sell more than 200,000 copies in the UK alone and has been certified Silver by the BPI. It remains one of their most popular songs, appearing at #6 in Martin Popoff's book The Top 500 Heavy Metal Songs of All Time. The single's cover is the last of three singles to feature Derek Riggs' depiction of Satan. This iconic artwork is now available as a 500 piece jigsaw puzzle printed on high quality board.