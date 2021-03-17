IRON MAIDEN Unleash The Beast, This Week In Music History; Video

AXS TV has released the latest episode in their This Week In Music History series, along with the following message:

"Despite all the of the paranormal activity that went down during recording, the protests, and the one activist that carried a 25 foot cross to all of their live shows, this week in music history, Iron Maiden released the iconic heavy metal album, The Number Of The Beast. The album was their first to feature vocalist Bruce Dickinson and their last with drummer Clive Burr."