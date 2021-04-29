IRON MAIDEN Vocalist BRUCE DICKINSON Teams Up With ANVIL Director SACHA GERVASI For A Wild Siege Of Sarajevo Concert Story

British filmmaker Sacha Gervasi (Anvil! The Story Of Anvil) is teaming up with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson to co-write a screenplay telling the remarkable story of the concert Dickinson played at the height of The Siege of Sarajevo in 1994, reports Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist.

Risking their lives, Dickinson and his band Skunkworks—Dickson quit Iron Maiden in '93 for several years to pursue solo projects— were smuggled into the besieged city by the U.N. to play a concert for its beleaguered citizens amidst the chaos of war. The journey, and the violent chaos that ensued while the concert was happening, was captured in a 2016 documentary, Scream For Me Sarajevo, directed by Tarik Hodzic (see the following trailer).

"The few incredible days I spent in Sarajevo with my solo band pre-Christmas in 1994 were some of the most intense of my life," said Dickinson. "Crafting a story to bring the emotions, madness, tragedy, and triumph to the screen is no easy task. My own journey was as a long-haired heavy metal singer driving through firefights into a city that had been under siege longer than Stalingrad. Mine was not, of course, the only journey taken on that day, and afterward, at home in London, I left behind in Sarajevo traveling companions on the road of life. This movie is actually dedicated to their story, not mine."

Dickinson and Gervasi sat down with award-winning podcaster Alex Ferrari for an exclusive discussion about their collaboration and inspirations on Ferrari’s new podcast, Next Level Soul, which will air on Saturday. A preview can be seen below.