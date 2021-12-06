IRON MAIDEN Vocalist / Caerdav Chairman BRUCE DICKINSON On Deal With GE Aviation - "We Get Engine Changes In From All Over The World"

Caerdav Chairman, and Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson, recently spoke about the exciting new contract the company (which provides full maintenance, repair and overhaul, specializing in the Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 families of aircraft) has signed with GE Aviation to provide engine change support for low-cost carrier, Flyadeal.

According to Bruce, "Great news! Caerdav has just signed a seven year deal with only one of the world's most prestigious industrial corporations, General Electric. This deal is to provide exclusive engine change facilities in South Wales. This is a super, fast-track way of changing your engines over with an overhaul plant which is literally right next door."

Learn more in the video below: