IRON MAIDEN - Warner Music UK Presents Band With Gold Disc For Over 100,000 Physical Sales Of Senjutsu Album

Last Friday (July 7) Warner Music UK boss, Tony Harlow, presented Iron Maiden with a gold disc for their latest album, Senjutsu, which has now sold over 100,000 physical copies in the UK.

Says frontman Bruce Dickinson: "Gold? That’s fantastic. From the launch of the first Senjutsu track, 'The Writing On The Wall', we knew that this album would work really well live, and we’re delighted that fans totally bought into an album with four songs over eight minutes long and another that is almost 13! This UK tour has been incredible, and it reminds us how much our music - both new and historical - means to fans both in the UK and all around the world.”

Iron Maiden manager, Rod Smallwood, states: "It’s terrific to continue to be awarded gold discs whilst touring through the great cities of Europe. With a set containing five songs and around 50 minutes from this latest album, the fans are loving it! It’s a vindication of the band’s intent to perform new music and the relationship we have with our fans that we continue to sell past landmarks like this in our home country and globally. We’ve always been proud to fly the flag for Britain, and to be acknowledged with yet another gold album here is very satisfying. I think this makes it about our 20 somethingth(!) UK gold album is going back over 40 years! Some record in more ways than one!"

Warner Music's Tony Harlow commented: "At Parlophone/Warner we’ve been lucky enough to represent Iron Maiden for a good number of years now, and my personal involvement professionally with them goes back much further. I remember Manager Rod Smallwood telling me way back then that ‘Maiden and metal will always be there, strongly bubbling under the media fads of the day. Metal fans rely on quality and integrity, and we will always deliver on that’. Watching the band at the O2 last Friday, some 30 years later, is proof that he had that completely right, and the result is yet another gold album. Maiden don’t compromise, don’t sell out, and never disappoint. That’s why so many people wear their colours. It’s an honour and a privilege for us to work with them, and we are super proud to give them this latest award. Even if it’s a drop in the ocean of over 5 million albums sold in the UK alone.”

Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour features previously unperformed songs from Senjutsu, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

The tour lands at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday, July 11. You can find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - John McMurtrie)