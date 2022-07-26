IRON MAIDEN - Watch New Video Footage Of "Train 666" In Action

Sweden's SVT (Sveriges Television) recently shared a report on how 300 Iron Maiden fans were given the once in a lifetime chance to travel to the band's July 22 show in Gothenburg via Train 666.

The Trainspotting In Sweden YouTube channel has uploaded new footage of Train 666 in action, stating: "The English heavy metal band Iron Maiden played a Pandemic-delayed, sold-out concert on their Legacy Of The Beast tour in front of 61,867 fans at the football arena Ullevi in Gothenburg on 22nd of July 2022. Train operator MTRX provided a special event train for Maiden fans from Stockholm to Gothenburg where each of the 244 passengers received a merch bag with an Eddie mask, a special 12" vinyl single and the train was decorated inside and out with Maiden. The football arena Ullevi was built for the 1958 football world cup.

"The train is MTRX X74 74004 "Glenn" (Stadler Flirt) and has continued in regular service with the Maiden decorations in the days since the concert."

Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast World Tour 2022 is currently trotting around the globe, landing at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany tonight (Tuesday, July 26). Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.