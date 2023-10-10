IRON MAIDEN - "Where To Next?" (Video)

Iron Maiden have shared a new video along with the following message:

"With the 2023 tour in the bag, thoughts turn to where we’re going next…"

Power Trip, the historic three-day event took place last weekend - October 6th, 7th and 8th - at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, CA, bringing together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music. Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden performed on Friday, October 6th,

Iron Maiden performed before Guns N' Roses. Their setlist was as follows:

"Caught Somewhere in Time"

"Stranger in a Strange Land"

"The Writing on the Wall"

"Days of Future Past"

"The Time Machine"

"The Prisoner"

"Death of the Celts"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Heaven Can Wait"

"Alexander the Great"

"Fear of the Dark"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"Hell on Earth"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"