IRON MAIDEN’s Legacy Of The Beast Mobile Game Reveals More Details For Collaboration With AMON AMARTH; Videos

Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast free-to-play mobile game has announced their first ever in-game band collaboration with Swedish metallers Amon Amarth. Learn more in these new videos:

Entitled the "Viking Invasion", the month-long event takes its broad themes from Iron Maiden's song, "Invaders", from 1982's The Number Of The Beast album. Taking a page out of its own (comic) book, Legacy Of The Beast created a new character and storyline borrowing from Amon Amarth's latest album, The Berserker.

After a spate of murderous attacks on his village, a lone Beserker vows revenge on the culprits who slaughtered his family. No stranger to battle, retribution or revenge, Eddie, Iron Maiden's infamous mascot, leads not only the Beserker but also Norse Goddess, Freya, into battle against unrelenting waves of enemies to seek vengeance for the Berserker's fallen kin. Are these random attacks, or is something more sinister afoot?

Find out when you meet The Berserker in the Viking Invasion Dungeon in Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game.

"Legacy Of The Beast was built on a foundation of Iron Maiden songs, art and history, but has also always been about introducing and developing creative ideas that extended beyond Maiden," band Manager Rod Smallwood comments, "and, just as we've always invited bands out to tour with us, we are delighted to invite some friends to become part of our game and to provide another dimension to the fun, dexterity and excitement of it."

In Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, who travels through time, across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of Iron Maiden's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Amon Amarth's lead vocalist & Viking-in-chief Johan Hegg explains, "To have our own character in the Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast game is just insanely cool! And such an honor. We hope everyone will enjoy our humble contribution to this awesome game!"

Players can earn the Berserker character for free through May 12, 2021.

Over the years, the game has expanded to include 20 dungeons and 6 unique Worlds, from the pits of The Beast's Hell, Powerslave's Ancient Egypt, AMOLAD's World War II to The Final Frontier of the far future, hundreds of characters including 90 Eddies based on classic Maiden album and single covers. A vast array of enemies - corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet), Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters aplenty, a bloody Player vs Player Battle Arena and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature, "Clans", allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of over 30 Iron Maiden tracks including - "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Lord Of Light", "Aces High" and more.

Find more at IronMaidenLegacy.com.