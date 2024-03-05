IRON MAIDEN’s STEVE HARRIS Would “Love To Write A Book At Some Point”

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris guested on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on the Monsters Of Rock cruise and during the chat, Harris was asked if he was interested in writing an autobiography.

Harris answered, “I'd love to write a book at some point, but it's just a question of time. 'Cause there's so many other things that I do when I'm not on tour. So to do a book, I couldn't do like Bruce [Dickinson, Iron Maiden singer] does; I mean, he just does ten things at once. He told me that he was writing like even in the dressing room before shows; I can't do that. I need to sort of set it out and do it really more methodical than that. So I know it would take me quite a bit of time to do. But, yeah, I would like to do one. I mean, I probably would write a book just about the early days, really."

Electro-Voice recently announced an endorsement with Steve Harris, the legendary bassist, founder and band leader of Iron Maiden, one of the most influential and enduringly popular bands in heavy metal, with sales over 70 million albums worldwide.

Harris’s signature sound and fast-fingerstyle technique have made him perhaps the most instantly recognizable bassist in heavy metal. He continues to inspire young bands and musicians, ensuring the legacy of Iron Maiden continues to thrive.

The relationship with Electro-Voice cements the long-standing trust that Harris has placed in his EV-equipped rig, solidifying a shared commitment to uncompromising audio quality that stretches over the decades to the early years of his career.

Reflecting on his first encounter with Electro-Voice, Harris says: “Even before the early days of Iron Maiden, I experimented with a variety of speaker models and different configurations, ranging from 10", 12" and 15" for my bass cabinets. Upon my initial experience with the EVM-12L, I was instantly struck by the crisp, powerful sound and knew immediately that it was the right fit for me."

