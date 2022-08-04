IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer Invades Western Canada!

Iron Maiden's Trooper Beer has announced that the popular Trooper Collection Box 2 (12x330ml), their flagship Trooper Ale (500ml), and the Limited Edition special label Senjutsu Sun & Steel Sake Lager (330ml) are now available at liquor stores across British Columbia (Canada).

Note: If your favourite liquor store does not sell it, ask the manager and they will be happy to get it from the LDB warehouse for you. Tell your liquor store the following SKU numbers:

- Trooper Ale: #219326

- Trooper Collection Box: #475216

- Senjutsu: #475044

For further information on Trooper beer in Canada, head to IronMaidenbeer.ca.