IRON MASK – “Revolution Rise” Lyric Video Feat. OLIVER HARTMANN Streaming

Iron Mask released their new album, Master Of Masters, in December 2020 via AFM Records. New lyric video “Revolution Rise” featuring Oliver Hartmann (Avantasia, Hartmann) is streaming below.

Dushan Petrossi managed to write his best material ever and all 12 songs have that perfect combination of pure metal, easy-listening feel with progressive touches, beautiful orchestrations with virtuos playing and catchy melodies. The band succeeded again - even during these strange times - to record with full-on passion, energy and fire. The entire process went fast and smooth, as all was directed by the Gods themselves. Everything was written, recorded and mixed in less than six months.

It has been a long search, but with Mike Slembrouck joining the band as lead vocalist, it’s a perfect fit. Iron Mask finally found the singing gem and truly committed band member, they’ve been searching for so long and it was hidden in Belgium.

"Wild And Lethal":

"One Against All":

(Photo - Devos Jens Photography)