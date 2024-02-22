IRON MONKEY - New Album Spleen & Goad Due In April; “Misanthropizer” Video Now Playing

UK sludge trio Iron Monkey return with their highly anticipated new album, Spleen & Goad, set for release on April 5th through Relapse Records.

On Spleen & Goad, the legendary band are as uncompromising as ever, churning out some of the grittiest sounding sludge doom in their twenty-five-plus year history. Dubbed a "doom sludge vanguard" by The Sludgelord, Iron Monkey lives up to their legacy, absolutely pummeling through each of the nine tracks on their new album.

From the two-ton, heavier-than-anything-else riff opening "Concrete Shock”, Iron Monkey shows no signs of easing up; fuzzed out guitars crash against pulse-pounding drums, set against vicious, misanthropic snarls and barks. Elsewhere, tracks like the aptly titled "Rat Flag" kicks the band into high gear with palpable fury and malaise.

Recorded in their native Nottingham, Spleen & Goad was mastered stateside by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege. Pre-orders on LP / CD / Digital can be placed now via Relapse.com.

Tracklisting:

"Misanthropizer"

"Concrete Shock"

"C.S.P."

"Off Switch"

"Rat Flag"

"Lead Transfusion"

"Exlexed"

"The Gurges"

"O.D. Rose"

"Misanthropizer" video:

Listen to "Misanthropizer" on all streaming services here.

Iron Monkey was formed in the year 1994AD in the city of Nottingham, England. The original members were J.P. Morrow, J. Rushby, D. Dalziel, S. Watson, and J. Greaves. Iron Monkey released six tracks of raw sludge-core via the label Union Mill that were later re-released on Earache Records. During this period S. Watson was replaced by D. Berry.

1998 saw the release of the album Our Problem, widely regarded as a masterpiece of negative rock. This was succeeded by a split EP on Man's Ruin Records with Church Of Misery from Japan.

Iron Monkey destroyed itself sometime in 1999. Vocalist J. Morrow died from heart failure in June 2002. Rest In Noise...

The band reformed in the winter of 2016 with original members J. Rushby and S. Watson with the addition of the then Chaos UK drummer Brigga. As of 2023, Iron Monkey are back with a new lineup featuring founding member J. Rushby and D. Berry from the Our Problem sessions and ex-Widows drummer Z. Big.

For further details, visit Iron Monkey on Facebook.

(Photo by Kat Hickey)