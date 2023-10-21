IRON SAVIOR Frontman PIET SIELCK Completes Cancer Treatment - "Surgery Done; All Went Extremely Well"

Iron Savior frontman / founder Piet Sielck, who revealed back in July that he was undergoing cancer treatment, has checked in with the following update:

"Surgery done! All went extremely well. After three nights of intensive care (standard procedure after surgery), I came here where I spent the last days. The docs are super happy with all of my progress and it is very likely that the will send me home tomorrow! For me, it is really hard to believe how fast and how good things are going.

Almost funny note on the side: two days ago they told me that the chemotherapy worked so extremely well, that all they took out was the remains of a totally dead tumor. No living tumor cells at all!! Now I will recover and do the second safety chemo round to make sure, that absolutely all of the enemy will be destroyed!

Thank you for all your wishes and your energy. This really means a lot to me and gave a lot of extra power to stand this battle!"

Iron Savior released their new studio album, Firestar, on October 6 via AFM.

The album features a wide range of influences from hard rock to pop, all calibrated to heavy metal standards thanks to those typical Iron Savior virtues. But sometimes pure coincidence or seemingly inconspicuous little details can turn a very good album into an outstanding release. In the case of Firestar, it has come as a real surprise even for Sielck that the new songs surpass the material of the impressive 2020-album Skycrest.

In fact, the cornerstones of the current offering were already set and pointed to a successful production within the tried and tested framework, when all of a sudden everything turned out rather differently: “Just before the recordings were finalised, I was inspired by the muse, totally of the blue. I wrote two more songs out of nowhere and changed a third one on the spur of the moment. And suddenly, ‘Firestar’ turned into an even better record,” says Sielck happily, admitting that this unexpected creative surge “triggered great emotions” in him. "In The Realm Of Heavy Metal" was one of these tracks.

Iron Savior have again come up with an exceptional studio album in Firestar, enhanced by Felipe Machado Franco’s impressive cover artwork presenting the Iron Savior spaceship that has been around since 2011. The cherry on the cake is the powerful production courtesy of Hamburg’s Powerhouse Studio, including intelligently positioned keyboard parts and the anthemic background choirs, supported by Sielck’s 17-year-old daughter Frida and her boyfriend. Without any doubt, Firestar promises to be a bonfire in many respects.

Tracklisting:

“The Titan”

“Curse Of The Machinery”

“In The Realm Of Heavy Metal”

“Demise Of The Tyrant”

“Firestar”

“Through The Fires Of Hell”

“Mask, Cloak And Sword”

“Across The Wastelands”

“Rising From Ashes”

“Nothing Is Forever”

“Together As One”

"In The Realm Of Heavy Metal" video:

“Firestar” video:

“Through The Fires Of Hell”:

Iron Savior is:

Piet Sielck (vocals, guitars)

Joachim “Piesel” Küstner (guitars)

Jan S. Eckert (bass)

Patrick Klose (drums)