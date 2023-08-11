IRON SAVIOR Premier "In The Realm Of Heavy Metal" Music Video

German power metal act, Iron Savior, recently announced the release of their new studio album, Firestar, out on October 6 via AFM. Pre-orders are available here.

Following previously released songs, "Through The Fires Of Hell" and the blistering, fast-paced album title track, today, Iron Savior are premiering a music video for their new single "In the Realm Of Heavy Metal". The new clip can be viewed below.

The band's upcoming album will feature a wide range of influences from hard rock to pop, all calibrated to heavy metal standards thanks to those typical Iron Savior virtues. But sometimes pure coincidence or seemingly inconspicuous little details can turn a very good album into an outstanding release. In the case of Firestar, it has come as a real surprise even for Sielck that the new songs surpass the material of the impressive 2020-album Skycrest.

In fact, the cornerstones of the current offering were already set and pointed to a successful production within the tried and tested framework, when all of a sudden everything turned out rather differently: “Just before the recordings were finalised, I was inspired by the muse, totally of the blue. I wrote two more songs out of nowhere and changed a third one on the spur of the moment. And suddenly, ‘Firestar’ turned into an even better record,” says Sielck happily, admitting that this unexpected creative surge “triggered great emotions” in him. "In The Realm Of Heavy Metal" was one of these tracks.

Iron Savior have again come up with an exceptional studio album in Firestar, enhanced by Felipe Machado Franco’s impressive cover artwork presenting the Iron Savior spaceship that has been around since 2011. The cherry on the cake is the powerful production courtesy of Hamburg’s Powerhouse Studio, including intelligently positioned keyboard parts and the anthemic background choirs, supported by Sielck’s 17-year-old daughter Frida and her boyfriend. Without any doubt, Firestar promises to be a bonfire in many respects.

Tracklisting:

“The Titan”

“Curse Of The Machinery”

“In The Realm Of Heavy Metal”

“Demise Of The Tyrant”

“Firestar”

“Through The Fires Of Hell”

“Mask, Cloak And Sword”

“Across The Wastelands”

“Rising From Ashes”

“Nothing Is Forever”

“Together As One”

"In The Realm Of Heavy Metal" video:

“Firestar” video:

“Through The Fires Of Hell”:

Iron Savior is:

Piet Sielck (vocals, guitars)

Joachim “Piesel” Küstner (guitars)

Jan S. Eckert (bass)

Patrick Klose (drums)

Iron Savior frontman / founder Piet Sielck recently issued the following:

"They say lightning never strikes twice… but sometimes it does. After Jan (S. Eckert / bass) was diagnosed with cancer, now it’s my turn. Fortunately, it was detected at a stage where cure is possible. Therefore, I have to start immediate medical treatment in order to heal as soon as possible. I have a top notch medical team and a great network of support, I am in quite good shape, I have no other diseases and also have the psychic power and strength of will to go successfully through this rough ride. First step will be a chemo therapy followed by surgery after some time of recovery.

Since I need to concentrate 100% on my healing process, we canceled all remaining shows for 2023. I am sure you all will understand, that I need all my energy for myself for a while. I will continue my activities on social media and also will promote the new album, Firestar, as best as possible. I have asked AFM to keep the release schedule 6th of October.

Healing is the ultimate aim and I have already started the process."

Now, Sielck has issued an update on his treatment:

"Thank you a thousand times for all the hearty greetings. So far, I have done two out of four chemos. As you can see, the little hair I have is still there and I feel quite well. The side effects are mild. Thank you so much for your concern. This feels really good."