IRON SAVIOR Release "Solar Wings" (2022 Version) Featuring HELLOWEEN's KAI HANSEN On Lead Vocals

Iron Savior frontman Piet Sielck recently revealed the band's new Reforged - Vol 2 album will go by the title of Ironbound and is due to hit stores after summer this year.

Sielck: "We put a lot of effort into this and are proud to present this new old classics collection in production standard 2022. We are also really happy, that Kai took over a lot of his original vocal and guitar work. We are proud to present the third single; Kai nailed his vocals and solo in typical Hansen-style."

"Solar Wings" is taken from Iron Savior's third album, Dark Assault, released in 2001 It was Hansen's last album with the band, as he chose to commit himself full time to Gamma Ray.