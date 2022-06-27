IRON SAVIOR Reveal Details For Reforged - Ironbound (Vol. 2); Track Video Posted For Re-Recorded Version Of "Solar Wings"

German power metal masters, Iron Savior, have been active for a quarter of a century now. Consistency and high quality delivery have earned the band around Piet Sielck a large and loyal fanbase.

In 2017, the band started a special project: Their first five studio albums were no longer available at that time (but the band could not simply re-release them for legal reasons), so they decided to re-record some highlight tracks of the Noise Records years. The result, Reforged - Riding On Fire, was received positively throughout and made the fans ask for more.

The history of Iron Savior is full of highlights, and there are many more gems that were not selected for a re-recording at that time due to capacity reasons. Thus it quickly became clear: Reforged goes into the second round, and Reforged - Ironbound (Vol. 2) will be coming out on August 26 via AFM Records.

Today, Iron Savior has shared a track video for the re-recorded version of "Solar Wings", which can be found below.

"This time we picked 23 songs, which is significantly more than the first Reforged part had", says bandleader Piet Sielck. "The very positive response to Reforged - Riding On Fire made us consider a second part. Through direct fan feedback, we then also became aware of how many songs were still slumbering there, which deserved to be suggested for a remake."

The 23 tracks of the new double album Reforged - Ironbound (Vol. 2) represent a real bastion, both quantitatively and qualitatively.

"I am very satisfied with the result," Sielck states. "It's always up to the fans out there to evaluate something like this, but in my opinion our second part of Reforged surpasses its predecessor. It was great fun to approach the songs again."

Piet adds with a smile: "I'm especially happy that both Jan and Piesel as well as Kai (Hansen) were able to play or sing their original parts. And with the guest solo by my godson Tim Hansen, the whole thing has somehow become a cross-generational family album."



Reforged - Ironbound (Vol. 2) was again produced by Piet Sielck himself in his Powerhouse Studio, the pre-sale has just started, here.

Tracklisting:

"Children Of The Wasteland"

"Protect The Law"

"Starborn"

"Deadly Sleep"

"Forces Of Rage"

"Brothers (Of The Past)"

"The Battle"

"Unchained"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Solar Wings"

"Made Of Metal"

"Predators"

"Firing The Guns"

"Back Into The Light"

"Ironbound"

"Paradise"

"Thunderbird"

"Tyranny Of Steel"

"Riding Free"

"Starchaser"

"Living On A Fault Line"

"Crazy"

"Sweet Dreams" (Eurythmics Cover)

"Solar Wings":