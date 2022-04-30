IRON SAVIOR - "The Battle (2022)" Featuring HELLOWEEN Guitarist KAI HANSEN Streaming

Iron Savior founder / frontman Piet Sielck has checked in with the following update:

"Check out the second single for Reforged Vol 2 - Ironbound, and follow us to the mighty riffs, epic melodies, massive choruses and yet another Kai / Piet solo duel of 'The Battle', taken and reforged from the Unification album!"

The song is now available via digital platforms found here.

Iron Savior are gearing up for a new album, entitled Reforged II – Ironbound, which will be coming out during 2022 via AFM Records.

Sielck previously issued the following:

"Yes! We are kicking off the promotion for the new Reforged album. Vol 2 will go by the title of Ironbound and is due to hit stores after summer this year. We put a lot of effort into this and are proud to present this new old classics collection in production standard 2022. We are also really happy, that Kai (Hansen / Helloween, Gamma Ray) took over a lot of his original vocal and guitar work. So for now enjoy Kai and dueling ourself on solo guitars."

"Brothers (Of The Past) - 2022 Version" is now available on all digital platforms found here.