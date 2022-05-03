IRON WINGS Release New Album Ritual Of Rage

Latvian heavy/thrash metal band Iron Wings have released new album Ritual Of Rage. The album includes the song "Devil`s Lullaby" released last year and two songs that were released this year as the forerunners of the new album - "Apathy" and "Angel".

The band comments:

"The album was created by referring to and updating the art direction - symbolism, which developed in the second half of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century - in literature, music, painting, sculpture. The origins of symbolism in French poetry can be traced back to the work of Charles Baudelaire (1821-1867), especially in the collection Flowers of Evil (1857), where sexuality, death, sin and other themes that are also relevant to Iron Wings' album Ritual Of Rage. In the music and lyrics you can find quotations from famous artists, mythologies, paraphrases, various symbols that have entered history and their indirect meaning. Denial of the current real situation, the new normal."

Ritual Of Rage was recorded in 2021 and includes 11 songs. The album is available in digital and physical format via Bandcamp.