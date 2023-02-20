IRONMASTER Feat. Former / Current DARK FUNERAL, SCAR SYMMETRY, FACEBREAKER Members Release “Bringer Of Deception” Single

On April 28, Swedish supergroup Ironmaster will release their new album Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage via Black Lion Records. The full-length is the follow-up to their debut Thy Ancient Fire (February 2022). Featuring current and ex-members of Dark Funeral, Scar Symmetry, Raubtier, Carnal Forge, and Facebreaker, this strong follow-up album is a natural continuation of the path taken on the band's debut record.

This time there is even more death, black, and thrash, along with the performance level from all the band members rising a notch compared to the previous album. More powerful and faster than ever at times, but the flow of the album has been the focal point of the whole writing and recording process. Everything has been done with the full album listening format in mind so that the experience when you listen thru the record from front to back will be a good and memorable one.

Edvin Skårud has written all the lyrics (except for one song) on this album, his dark and masterful lyrics deal with death, cruelty and the dark side of life, and the blackness of one's soul.

With the lyric video for "Bringer Of Deception", the band is offering its first single below.

The band adds about the track:

"This song is basically a continuation of the song before this one, building on a mix of black and death metal with a ‘90s Fear Factory-style chorus. The bridge part was also graced with a solo from the utterly talented guitarist Bill Hudson (I Am Morbid, Doro, Northtale + many more)."

Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Blacklounge Studios between May 2021 and October 2022 by Jonas Kjellgren. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Solemn Pestilence”

“Ocean Of Searing Hatred”

“Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage”

“Infinite Virulent”

“Monolithic Suppressor Engaged”

“Cast Into The Hollow”

“Implications Of Sacral Time”

“Lies Of Apathy”

“Bringer Of Deception”

“Dismantling Eternity”

“Bringer Of Deception” lyric video:

Ironmaster are:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Jonas Kjellgren - Guitars

Janne Jaloma – Drums

(Photo – Scott Bobbox)