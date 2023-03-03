IRONMASTER Feat. Former / Current DARK FUNERAL, SCAR SYMMETRY, FACEBREAKER Members Release KING DIAMOND-Inspired Single “Monolithic Suppressor Engaged”

Get ready for more death, more black, and more thrash from Swedish supergroup Ironmaster and their forthcoming album Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage due out April 28, 2023 via Black Lion Records. The full length is the follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut Thy Ancient Fire (February 2022).

Featuring current and ex-members of Dark Funeral, Scar Symmetry, Raubtier, Carnal Forge, and Facebreaker, this strong follow-up album is a natural continuation of the path taken on the band's debut record. More powerful and faster than ever at times, but the flow of the full-length has been the focal point of the whole writing and recording process. Everything has been done with the full album listening experience in mind. Get ready to headbang it heavy and hard from beginning to end for a memorable audible mosh pit.

Edvin Skårud wrote all the lyrics (except for one song) on this record, his dark and masterful lyrics deal with death, cruelty and the dark side of life, and the blackness of one's soul.

New lyric video for the album’s second single “Monolithic Suppressor Engaged” is available below.

"This black-thrash song on the album has some King Diamond inspired guitar in the chorus that's a bit unusual for us, but adds an evil flavor to the whole thing."

Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Blacklounge Studios between May 2021 and October 2022 by Jonas Kjellgren. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Solemn Pestilence”

“Ocean Of Searing Hatred”

“Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage”

“Infinite Virulent”

“Monolithic Suppressor Engaged”

“Cast Into The Hollow”

“Implications Of Sacral Time”

“Lies Of Apathy”

“Bringer Of Deception”

“Dismantling Eternity”

"Monolithic Suprressor Engaged" lyric video:

“Bringer Of Deception” lyric video:

Ironmaster are:

Roberth Karlsson - Vocals

Jonas Kjellgren - Guitars

Janne Jaloma – Drums

(Photo – Scott Bobbox)