Is it Now Essential for Rock Bands to Have a Social Media Presence?

If there’s one lesson to be learned in music, it’s to look at what the Rolling Stones are doing and copy them. The legendary rockers have been one of the biggest bands in the world since the 1960s, and they have always stayed relevant throughout changes in society.

Mick Jagger and company could have faded away when the internet came about and sites like YouTube started turning everyday people into celebrities. Instead, they embraced the rise of social media and developed a presence on various platforms.

It could now be considered essential for bands to make use of mainstream channels like YouTube and Instagram. If they don’t, other acts could take their place and consign them to obscurity.

Why is Social Media so Important for Bands in the 21st Century?

Social media’s influence across the planet has been steadily growing ever since the inception of Facebook in 2004. The site is credited as one of the key reasons why people buy internet-ready devices in emerging markets. As access to the internet has spread around the world, the site has managed to pick up nearly three billion users.

The important thing for rock and metal musicians to realize is that they can’t ignore social media if they still want to attract fans. According to research from ExpressVPN into the internet habits of Generation Z, 100 percent of participants have a social media account. These people spend hours per day on various platforms, with YouTube being the main attraction.

Many of today’s modern musicians have emerged by first gaining followers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. At the same time, a great number of rock and metal acts have eschewed social media up to this point because they deem it to be too mainstream.

The problem for them is that if they don’t start to embrace social media, they simply won’t have an audience in the future. Other bands will crop up who are active on these channels, and they will get all the views.

Who are the Biggest Acts with a Social Media Presence?

Aside from the Stones, a few other rock acts have entered the world of social media. Many of these are enduring bands that have survived over several decades as well, highlighting how it is imperative for musicians to adapt to cultural changes around them.

Aerosmith first emerged in 1970, but the Boston rockers are still well-known in pop culture thanks to their presence on social media. They have 2.6 million followers on Instagram and post regular content to keep fans engaged.

Guns N’ Roses reunited recently, and part of their success since getting back together has been down to their developing a following online. They have material on YouTube, as well as numerous photos and videos on Instagram.

Some rock bands may feel that social media isn’t for them. However, times are changing. Everyone growing up and listening to music now has at least one social media account too. Therefore, it is essential for musicians to get on as many platforms as possible.