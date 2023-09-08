Is "Mr. Roboto" To Blame For Splintering STYX' Lineup? - DENNIS DeYOUNG Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"Today I have a very interesting interview with a legendary singer and former frontman of one of the biggest bands of the 80s. Dennis DeYoung was with Styx for many years but his 1983 song 'Mr. Roboto' may actually have been the straw that broke this band up. 'Mr. Roboto' was a huge hit and it's still ahead of its time decades after it became a mega smash. It rocketed up the charts and has become the song that most know this band from, even though they’ve had numerous hits. Problem is, half the band hated it, including Tommy Shaw and some still do. It’s become synonymous with the 80s and a pop culture phenomenon, but for years the band wouldn’t do it, and even now when they do it, I’ve actually caught one member rolling his eyes… the song that divided fans and likely broke up the band… 'Mr. Roboto' is covered in detail by Dennis next."