Is Rock Music Still Being Used in the Video Game Industry?

Rock music is no longer something that people just listen to, rather, it is a kind of music that has gotten ingrained in practically every aspect of the entertainment industry. From rock songs being used to make an iconic soundtrack for movies like Guardians of the Galaxy to stage musicals like Bat out of Hell, which is based on the music of Meat Loaf, rock music has been used in a wide variety of mediums to create legendary soundtracks.

Since the dawn of the video game industry, developers have been keen to include rock 'n roll music in their titles. One of the earliest examples of this is Revolution X, a 1994 arcade shooting game that incorporated the music of Aerosmith. Since then, game series such as Rock Band and Guitar Hero have given players the opportunity to live out their rock fantasies and play their favourite songs.

Additionally, a more recent action game called Brütal Legend centred on both the gameplay and the plot of the larger-than-life music and film star Jack Black. In addition to that, it included a number of cameo appearances by iconic rock performers, such as Lemmy Kilmister from Motorhead and Ozzy Osbourne, an icon of the metal genre. Also due to the fact that music has always been a source of solace for us, it provides a jolt of serotonin whenever we hear songs by our favourite bands featured in video games that we like playing.

The relationship between rock music and video games is one that persists right up until the present day. Gimme Chocolate, the most well-known song by Japanese metal idol band BABYMETAL, was included in the final gameplay teaser for the newly launched video game Tiny Tina's Wonderland, which offered a more unconventional aspect of rock and roll to the rock and roll genre. The soundtrack of the video game Guardians of the Galaxy was released for gaming consoles in 2017, and it includes artists such as Blondie, Pat Benatar, and Def Leppard. These two mentioned games are triple-A titles and thousands of gamers have played them; therefore, you could argue that rock music is still being used within the gaming industry.